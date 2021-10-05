LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Alternative rock band 311 is celebrating '311 Day' with the ultimate fan experience in Las Vegas.
311 will perform their biggest hits like "Amber," "Beautiful Disaster" and more at the Park Theater at Park MGM on March 11 & 12, 2022.
Billed as “The Ultimate 311 Concert Experience,” the special Las Vegas shows will include an extended set list and state-of-the-art production.
Tickets & access to both shows start at $170 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. (PT). You can buy them online by clicking here.
