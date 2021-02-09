LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 3 Doors Down said they will release a remastered 20th anniversary edition of their album "The Better Life" on March 26.
MORE spoke with frontman, Brad Arnold, about the release.
“If you would have asked me 20 years ago that we would be celebrating the 20 year release of a record, it’s been such a blessing and such a ride, it's fun to go back and listen to these songs again.”
“The Better Life” went on to be certified seven times platinum in the United States alone and was the first "best" rock album of the 2000s.
The new set will feature the nine-song "Escatawpa Sessions" which was recorded in the band’s Mississippi hometown back in 1996.
Along with the release, 3 Doors Down is playing three live shows, which you can watch from the comfort of your own home.
Individual show tickets are $20, and the three show bundle is $50. The band will be offering limited and exclusive merchandise packages, including show T-shirts, exclusive posters and more, available during each show.
3 Doors Down were supposed to perform in Las Vegas in May 2020, but the concert was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MORE asked Arnold about playing in Las Vegas: “We can’t wait to come back, we’ve had some great times in Vegas, and love performing on the Fremont Street Experience.”
