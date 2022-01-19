LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to try a new restaurant? Two eateries in the Las Vegas Valley made a new list of the best places to eat this year.
According to Yelp, in order to create its Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2022 list, the website asked "Yelpers" for their favorite dining spots. The website says it then ranked each restaurant by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
The website note that most of the eateries that made the list are affordable spots where diners can enjoy a tasty meal for $30 or under — even in New York City.
Coming in at #8 on the list was The Goodwhich in Las Vegas.
According to Yelp, "fans of this little eatery love the Reuben-ish sandwich, with corned beef, Swiss cheese, and fennel kraut, or Granny’s Mac and Cheese, made with gruyère, muenster, and white cheddar."
The second Las Vegas eatery to make the list came in at #99: Dolce & Chianti. The website notes that the eatery is known for "Gnocchi alla Zucca and the “Airline” Chicken Marsala, as well as an extensive cocktail and wine list. The new Sunday brunch is popular with locals and visitors."
While it may not be in Las Vegas, the restaurant that came in at number one on the list is located in Phoenix: Cocina Madrigal, which Yelp says is a Latinx father-and-son owned eatery that's received more 5-star reviews than the website could count.
To view the full list, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.