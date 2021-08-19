Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force and health leaders are working to get the word out about more Americans eligible for treatment for COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration modified its Emergency Use Authorization to allow the following patients to access monoclonal or polyclonal antibody therapy, all to prevent severe illness, or in case of exposure, prevent actual infection:
- high risk patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19
- and within the past month, high-risk patients who are exposed to COVID-19
- must be 12 and over
The FDA modified its criteria to help doctors expand criteria for someone who may fall into a "high risk" category, and help patients access care to prevent hospitalization.
According to Health and Human Services officials, the treatment reduces risk of hospitalization by 70%, and in case of exposure, prevents infection rates by 80%.
Locations across the Valley are listed here: Therapeutics Distribution (hhs.gov)
Sunrise Hospital first partnered with the federal government back in January to launch monoclonal antibody clinics outside in tents. The treatment has since pivoted back inside the facility.
Sunrise Hospital, according to CEO Dr. Steven Merta, has given 200 patients polyclonal antibody treatments since July.
"It really has been a push to get the information out to the medical community and to our patients, so they know that this option is available," Dr. Merta said.
"If we can reduce hospitalizations, we can take the pressure off the hospitals to care for those unfortunate patients who need our care most," he said.
