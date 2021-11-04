LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum announced that the downtown Las Vegas attraction will soon welcome its 3 millionth visitor.
According to a news release, The Mob Museum will welcome its 3 millionth visitor sometime during operation hours between Saturday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 15.
According to the museum, to commemorate the milestone, the lucky 3 millionth visitor will receive a special prize package, including:
- Lifetime admission to the Museum
- A rare replica of The Mob Museum, a neoclassical Las Vegas architecture, measuring at 6.75" L x 6" W x 3.13" H
- Key to the Museum
- Two tickets to an upcoming special milestone event in 2022, valued at $500
- Golden Nugget dinner and hotel package including a two-night stay inside its Rush Tower Jr. Suite and a $100 food and beverage credit
- Commemorative bottle of the Museum’s house-distilled moonshine
On Nov. 15, the museum is offering free admission to Nevada residents in celebration of Kefauver Day, so there's a chance that the special occasion could coincide with the free-fee day at the venue.
Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Mob Museum’s courtroom in 1950.
According to the release, named after Senator Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, the Kefauver Committee hearings were televised nationwide and brought organized crime into the living rooms of many Americans for the first time. The Kefauver hearings, which were held in 14 U.S. cities from 1950 to 1951, were pivotal in the national fight against organized crime, as well as events that influenced the development of Las Vegas, the release notes.
For more information about the Mob Museum, call (702) 229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.
