LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Thursday confirmed another round of several hundred layoffs.
In a letter distributed to employees Thursday morning, the company announced another 557 positions had been eliminated.
Positions eliminated were "overwhelmingly" management positions, MGM told FOX5 in an email.
Individuals whose positions were eliminated are receiving two weeks of non-working severance, health care coverage and several months of career counseling services, the email said.
They will receive two weeks of severance for every year of service, up to 26 weeks for salaried and 13 weeks for hourly employees, according to Marc Jacobson, MGM manager of corporate media relations.
This second round of layoffs comes after MGM announced about 200 management positions were being eliminated in April.
Thursday's letter, signed by MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren, said this would be the final round of cuts.
"I stand behind the decisions we have made and believe them necessary to assure our future, but I deeply regret the impacts they have on individuals and their families," Murren said in the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.