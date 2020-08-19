LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas community paid tribute to Metro's Lieutenant Erik Lloyd who died from COVID-19.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department led a processional through Las Vegas in Lt. Lloyd's honor.
His family, friends and colleagues held his memorial at Central Christian Church on Wednesday.
They described him as a leader, a good man and a proud member of law enforcement.
"He served several, different jobs with Metro through his years and he seemed to excel and enjoy every last one of them," said Lloyd's step-father Bishop Chris Luther. "I was very proud of the service that he served to this community."
Lt. Lloyd was a thirty-year veteran of LVMPD and was president of the Injured Police Officers Fund. Lloyd died July 29 from complications due to COVID-19, and LVMPD classified it as a line-of-duty death.
Prominent members of the Las Vegas community offered their condolences.
"As you can see Lt. Lloyd was something extraordinary to everybody and his and his spirt and legacy will live on," said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.
"He was looking forward to his retirement. We talked every day when he was in the hospital," said friend, Neil Sackmary. "[We] never saw this coming. He was just supposed to come home."
