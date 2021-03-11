The expansion of Nevada's vaccine eligibility comes as welcome news to those running public vaccination sites, as several in Clark County have had trouble filling their open appointment spots.
"We have a lot of spots we are anxious to fill," said Jon Klassen, who supervises the effort at the mega-site Cashman Center.
The site can support 5,000 people a day, and typically fills half or fewer appointment spots.
The slump in demand comes as Nevada receives more doses, opens up more eligibility lanes and brings in more staff to manage sites.
They are here to work. We would like to put them to work. We need the volume of citizens to come down and help us meet that goal," Klassen said.
It's a similar story at the UNLV School of Medicine. The site can welcome 2,000 people a day, and welcomes half that amount.
"Vaccine hesitancy is a real issue," said Dr. Michael Gardner, UNLV School of Medicine vice dean of clinical affairs. "This is a life-saving vaccine," he said, urging those on the frontlines of the economy, hospitality workers and essential workers to get the vaccine to make tourism safer.
