LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were called to a valley McDonald's on Thursday afternoon after an man allegedly damaged a car in the parking lot.
Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to the McDonald's parking lot at South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue in reference to a call of an unknown male who entered a citizen's unoccupied, unlocked vehicle, police said. The man was allegedly damaging the interior of the vehicle with what appeared to be scissors and a knife.
Officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody after talking with him for several minutes, police said.
He was transported to a local hospital to undergo further evaluation, as he appeared to be suffering from "a possible medical episode or mental-related illness," according to Metro.
The owner/operator of the McDonald's issued the following statement Thursday night: "Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and employees. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement during this investigation."
