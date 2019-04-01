LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead after barricading himself in a vehicle in the northeast valley Wednesday night.
The Clark County coroner identified the man as Luis Angel Valle, 25, of Las Vegas. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled as a homicide.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman in her mid-20s ran out of a vehicle at an apartment complex. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the woman claimed the man in the car, who she called her boyfriend, had threatened to kill her.
Metro confirmed Valle and the woman had a domestic relationship and have kids in common.
When officers arrived, they saw bullet holes in the vehicle, police said. The woman told officers Valle was armed, so SWAT was called to the scene.
Valle was found dead from a gunshot wound, and the woman was taken to the hospital after having a panic attack, Metro said.
The woman said she shot him after he threatened her, according to police. Both the woman and the man were armed.
Police believe the woman did Valle, but the investigation was ongoing.
