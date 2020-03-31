LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Madison Square Garden Company on Tuesday announced that it is halting construction on its MSG Sphere venue in Las Vegas as a result of COVID-19.
The company said that it would implement a temporary suspension of construction, with all work ceasing over approximately the next two weeks.
"The widespread global effects of COVID-19 have resulted in significant impediments to construction that are beyond the Company's control, including disruptions to its supply chain. As a result, the Company will implant a temporary suspension of construction, with all work ceasing over approximately the next two weeks," Madison Square Garden said in a statement.
Madison Square Garden Company said it remains committed to building the venue and looks forward to quickly and efficiently resuming construction as soon as practicable.
"As a result of this delay, the Company does not expect to achieve its goal of opening the venue in calendar year 2021," the statement said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
