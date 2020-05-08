LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released footage from a deadly May 5 shooting after a man wielding a Samurai sword approached officers and threatened to kill them.
Police said at around 10:35 a.m. May 5, officers received reports of a man outside his apartment at 3000 S. Sandhill Road yelling at neighbors and talking to himself. According to LVMPD, police has previous interactions with 40-year-old Justin Charland, including providing services regarding mental health issues.
As officers approached around 11:05 a.m., they saw Charland at the top of an outdoor stairwell yelling and holding a sword.
Officer Vincen Segura and his partner asked Charland to put down the sword while staying some distance from the stairwell. After a few minutes, Charland walked down the stairs toward the officers with the sword in hand.
According to LVMPD, Charland told the officers he was a ninja and was going to kill them. The officers began to retreat to create distance before Charland lunged toward Segura with the sword.
Segura fired his gun three times, striking Charland. Officers took Charland into custody and provided first aid until medical personnel arrived. Charland was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Segura, 27, has been with LVMPD since 2017.
This incident marked LVMPD's seventh officer-involved shooting, the third that resulted in a fatality, in 2020.
LVMPD's full briefing on the officer-involved shooting can be seen here. The video may be disturbing and discretion is advised.
