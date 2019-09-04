Loved ones plan to pay tribute to 39-year-old Jennifer Ratay, a mother who police said was shot numerous times and placed in a 55-gallon drum.
The bizarre crime has sent shock waves through the neighborhood off Garden Grove Avenue in West Las Vegas. Friends throughout the Valley share a photo on Facebook that friend Ted Hamilton calls "angelic."
"She actually does resemble kind of an angel... she always had a smile on her face and could bring a smile to the room," Hamilton said, who has known Ratay since her teenage years. She was part of a group that would meet at the Crystal Palace skating rink.
Police have not stated a motive for the crime.
Tuesday evening, police were called to the home off Garden Grove Avenue in response to a missing person's investigation. Police said Tuesday morning, someone called investigators to report Ratay missing; investigators said Ratay arranged a ride with Chuck Chaiyakul, argued, and then a struggle ensued as the phone went silent.
Prosecutors said Chaiyakul confessed to the crime.
When FOX 5 knocked on the door of the home, a voice said,"not talking... have a good night."
The suspect said he lived at the home with family members.
FOX 5 reached his father by phone. I" have to be silent. I feel bad. I'm so sorry [for the victim and her family]," Nattasake Chaiyakul said.
"I call it what it is-- he's a predator," Hamilton said about the suspect.
Hamilton and other friends from the rollerskating group plan to hold a vigil for Ratay Thursday night at 7 p.m. outside the scene of the crime.
Family members of Ratay said they were not ready to comment about their loved one's death.
