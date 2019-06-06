LAS VEGAS - Two local World War II veterans are sharing their stories of survival on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
On June 6, 1944, Henderson resident Leedell Neyland was serving in the Army and sweeping German mines for the allied invasion in Normandy -- a dangerous job, but he did what he could to keep his mind occupied.
"You just want to get out of thinking about what's going to happen to you. As I said, you think about your country. You think about the ideas that you have back there," Neyland said.
He did anything to keep his mind off of the uncertainty that lied ahead.
"What if we don't win? You have think about that. What if we don't win?” Neyland said.
They did win, and for his efforts Neyland received a medal, becoming a knight in the National Origin of the Legion of Honor of France.
At the same time Neyland was in France, Army Infantry Rifleman Roger Bain was in England.
Bain saw action throughout Europe and did his part during the Battle of the Bulge.
"You ever see a dog laying in the cold weather shiver? That's what you did, you'd lay there and shiver. You didn't sleep very good," Bain said.
Bain was wounded and received a purple heart. He doesn't brag about it. He laughs about it.
"The medic was with me and he said, 'Can you stand on it?' I said, 'Yeah,' and he said, 'Well, it ain't broken," Bain said with a chuckle.
Two men. One generation. Both carry heavy hearts since they survived and so many others did not.
"A lot of guys didn't make it back. I did," said Bain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.