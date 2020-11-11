LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Veterans Day was celebrated in many different ways across the valley.
"I did seven and a half years on active duty for the United States Navy as a Master-of-arms military police officer," said Veatra Gwaltney, founder of Women Veterans Company. "I served OCONUS, CONUS, stateside, on a ship, you name it."
After her service was done, Gwaltney created Women Veterans Company in 2019.
"Our mission is amplify the voices of women veterans, and particularly, minority women veterans which is an underserved population within the community," Gwaltney said.
To celebrate Veterans Day, Gwaltney hosted a spa day for women who have served.
"I wanted to create spaces for people who look like me," Gwaltney said. "To feel comfortable to come and participate in sisterhood and comradery."
"It's really hard juggling being a woman, being a mom, being a wife, and also being a veteran at the same time," said Stephanie Ryder, owner of Squad Beauty Professionals.
Ryder partnered with Gwaltney for this event because as a veteran herself, teaching self care to others who have served is one of her passions.
"We really can't be good moms until we're good ourselves," Ryder said. "We can't be good wives until we're good ourselves."
But it's about more than just facials. Gwaltney said this is a good way to have conversations about the difficult transition from an active-duty member to a civilian.
"The people who got out and experienced it, why are they not telling us we need to build a community?" Gwaltney said. "We need to build a network, because we're used to that. You're used to the comradery that just comes with the military lifestyle. "
She said she's dealt with PTSD, mental health issues, and other problems a lot of veterans face. She wants to make sure other veterans know they have a safe place.
"I want them to feel included," Gwaltney said. "I want them to feel thought of, to feel loved, and to feel like they have another sister that is willing to link in arms with them in their journey into the civilian world. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.