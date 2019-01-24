LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A local CrossFit gym is offering federal workers a way to blow off steam. D. Kru Wellness and CrossFit is offering free memberships to furloughed and essential workers with a valid federal ID. The membership will last as long as the government remains shut down.
The owner of D. Kru Wellness, Jonathan Kruper, said the idea came after seeing the hardships created by the shutdown. Kruper’s fiancé is a BLM worker and will be missing his second paycheck.
"We realized how many people it is affecting across the country. Not getting paid...we sympathize with them,” said Kruper. “We wanted to do what we could to help. What a better way to take off stress than through exercise?"
Federal employees interested in a class can call D. Kru Wellness at 702.684.6229 or show up. The gym is located at 6360 S Pecos Rd Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89120.
The government shutdown is the longest in the nation’s history. More than 800,000 federal employees are affected.
