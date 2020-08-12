LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Valley educator is working to help the youngest students stay on top of their lessons during distance-learning.
Abigail Peterson founded “Educating Little Learners,” working one-on-one with kindergarten students to read, write, count, add and build other foundational skills to enter first grade.
Her Instagram page “Kindergarten Chaos” has attracted 47,000 followers. She says her passion is helping the “littlest learners” reach their potential.
“There are so many things that we do in the classroom that are hands on. I see this void that is going to happen with distance learning,” Peterson said.
“Little kids, little learners—they need to manipulate items. They need to use pencils to learn to write. They need books to open up and point to the words and read.
"If a child comes into kindergarten and doesn’t master the skills that are required, they are already going to first grade with a disadvantage. They are going to be behind. Every year they are behind is a struggle,” she said.
By first grade, children must reach certain benchmarks: they must know how to read and say basic sentences, memorize the alphabet, pronounce certain phrases, count, and even do math.
With less personal interaction in a virtual classroom, Peterson wants parents of the littlest learners to have plenty of “hands on” help from parents, just like they would in the classroom, to master these skills.
Activities include:
- reading plenty of books, sharing among families, and reading at bedtime
- developing motor skills with pencils, scissors, glue and play-doh
- developing counting skills with jars of erasers, beans, pennies
- playing songs, which can be easily found on YouTube; singing along and dancing will help a child exert energy, and also help a child with vocabulary skills
Rather than spending hours at a time with your child, Peterson recommends spending ten minutes at a time on a fun activity, related to reading, writing, math or singing.
For more information on “Educating Little Learners,” click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.