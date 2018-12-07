NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The KVVU WSS Holiday Gift Card Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins Monday, December 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) and ends Friday, December 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. P.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 12:00 p.m. (noon) P.T. each weekday in order to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsor(s): KVVU/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014; Warehouse Shoe Sale (“WSS”), 3780 S Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89119.
ENTRY: Go to http://www.Facebook.com/FOX5Vegas, click on the Promotions tab, click the “WSS Holiday Gift Card Sweepstakes” link, and complete the online entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be rolled over to subsequent weekday drawings in this sweepstakes.
BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive one (1) Bonus Referred Entry into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day (five [5] entries total) during the Sweepstakes Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas, NV Nielsen DMA who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 1:00 p.m. P.T. each weekday from Monday, December 10 through Friday, December 14, 2018, KVVU will randomly select one (1) winner from among all eligible entries received to date. One (1) winner each weekday (five (5) winners total) will
each receive one (1) $250 gift card to WSS, valid at all WSS store locations nationwide. Gift card does not expire. Total approximate retail value of prize: $250.00. One (1) prize per household.
Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or e-mail each weekday from Monday, December 10 through Friday, December 14, 2018 at approximately 1:30 p.m. P.T. Winners must confirm eligibility with KVVU and pick up prize at the FOX5 studios (25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014) during business hours by 12:00 p.m. (noon) P.T. on Friday, December 21, 2018, or prize will be forfeited and donated to a 501(c)(3) organization of KVVU’s choosing. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and contest terminated.
Sponsors reserve the right to substitute any similar prize or a prize of equal or greater value for any prize listed in these Official Rules or any other communication regarding the sweepstakes, and reserve the right to revoke the included prize at any time, if the entrant and/or his/her guest acts in a manner that is, in Sponsors’ discretion, offensive, harassing, threatening, repugnant, or violent at any time.
KVVU FOX5 and sponsors, their parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the promotion.
ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor(s) reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor(s) believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see
Sponsors’ privacy policies at https://www.fox5vegas.com/site/privacy.html and https://www.shopwss.com/content/privacy.
IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors, Facebook and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising and promoting the sweepstakes and/or supplying the prize(s), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, agents and shareholders (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property arising, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in this sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize. Released Parties are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical or other error in the printing or otherwise
relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any other sweepstakes-related materials. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use entrant’s entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 12:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, December 21, 2018 or prize will be forfeited and donated to a 501(c)(3) organization of KVVU’s choosing. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, NV state and local laws. Void where prohibited. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winner will receive an IRS form 1099 or equivalent in the amount of the actual prize value. For winner’s name, available after Monday, December 31, 2018, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “KVVU WSS Holiday Gift Card Sweepstakes Winner’s List” to KVVU at the address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
