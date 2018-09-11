Hearing-Impaired Resources
Helpful Links
Deafnation
An internet service provider for deaf people. It includes marketplace, news section, sports section, free email accounts, chat rooms, and a newsletter.
Deaf Resource Library
An online collection of reference material and links about Deaf cultures in the United States and Japan.
DeafZone
This site includes links to directories, captioning, interpreters, news and products for the deaf.
Hearing Exchange
For adults with hearing loss, parents of hard of hearing and deaf children and the professionals who work with them.
HearingAidHelp.com
An online resource for information on hearing aids, hearing loss and treatment, hearing aid technology, and more.
Hearing Loss Association of America
A consumer advocacy organization providing relevant information to empower to manage their own hearing loss and serve as the nation's voice for people with hearing loss.
The Listen Up Web
A resource for parents, teachers, and speech pathologists, this site contains links for auditory, speech, language, deaf, and vestibular disorders.
National Association of the Deaf
Advocacy group for deaf and hearing impaired. Information about group and articles from its publications.
Translatum: American Sign Language Dictionaries
Several American Sign Language dictionaries, some with animation.
Deafness/Hard of Hearing
Providing links to resources for the deaf and hard of hearing.
