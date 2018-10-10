FOX5 King of the Pet Drive Lion King Sweepstakes – Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The FOX5 King of the Pet Drive Lion King Sweepstakes begins at approximately 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) on Friday, October 12, 2018, and ends at 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, October 12, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, October 12, 2018 to be eligible for that day's drawing. Entries become the property of sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsor(s): KVVU/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014; Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106.
ENTRY: There are two methods of entry into the sweepstakes:
1. Visit the KVVU Take 5 to Care Subaru Loves Pets Drive event at Subaru of Las Vegas (6455 W Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118) between 7:00 a.m. P.T. and 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, October 12, 2018. FOX5 staff will instruct entrants to use a device provided by the Station to go to http://www.Facebook.com/FOX5Vegas, click on the Promotions tab, click the “FOX5 King of the Pet Drive Lion King Sweepstakes” link, and complete the online entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. One (1) entry per person with a valid email address during the Sweepstakes Period.
Or:
2. Go to http://www.Facebook.com/FOX5Vegas, click on the Promotions tab, click the “FOX5 King of the Pet Drive Lion King Sweepstakes” link, and complete the online entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. One (1) entry per person with a valid email address during the Sweepstakes Period.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of entry method. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas, NV Nielsen DMA who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Taxes, if any, on prizes are the sole responsibility of the winner.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 5:01 p.m. P.T. on Friday, October 12, 2018, KVVU will randomly select one (1) winner from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes
Period. One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to the Wednesday, November 14, 2018 performance
of Disney’s The Lion King at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center (361 Symphony Park Ave, Las Vegas, NV
89106) at 7:30 p.m. P.T. (approximate retail value: $340.00). Tickets valid for this show only and may
not be exchanged. Winner will also receive the following items:
• Four (4) Lion King water bottles (approximate retail value: $60.00)
• Four (4) pairs of Lion King earbud headphones (approximate retail value $40.00)
Total approximate retail value of prize: $440.00. Transportation and incidentals not provided.
One (1) prize per household. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the
winner and winner will receive an IRS form 1099 or equivalent in the amount of the actual prize value.
Potential winner will be notified by phone and/or e-mail no later than Monday, October 15, 2018 at
approximately 12:00 p.m. P.T. Winner must make e-mail or verbal contact to confirm eligibility with
KVVU and pick up prize at the FOX5 studios (25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014) during business hours
by 11:00 a.m. P.T. on Friday, October 26, 2018, or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner picked
per the below. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be
assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes are
awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and
any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by
the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules.
Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity,
refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does
not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and contest terminated.
Sponsors reserve the right to substitute any similar prize or a prize of equal or greater value for any prize
listed in these Official Rules or any other communication regarding the sweepstakes, and reserve the
right to revoke the included prize at any time, if the entrant and/or his/her guest acts in a manner that
is, in Sponsors’ discretion, offensive, harassing, threatening, repugnant, or violent at any time.
KVVU FOX5 and sponsors, their parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective
officers, directors, employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims,
losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any
way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the promotion.
ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor
and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional
materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves
the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties
who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you
would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact
those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide,
see Sponsors’ privacy policies at https://www.fox5vegas.com/site/privacy.html,
https://www.thesmithcenter.com/about/privacy-policy/. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR
INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors, Facebook and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising and promoting the sweepstakes and/or supplying the prize(s), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, agents and shareholders (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property arising, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in this sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize. Released Parties are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical or other error in the printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any other sweepstakes-related materials. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
GENERAL:
Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use entrant’s entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 11:00 a.m. P.T. on Friday, October 26, 2018 or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries. If prize notification is returned as undeliverable on the day of notification, or if potential winner forfeits prize either verbally or in writing prior to 11:00 a.m. P.T. on Friday, October 26, 2018, prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Those alternate winners will have until 4:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, November 9, 2018, to confirm their prize.
WINNER’S LIST: For winner’s name, available after Friday, November 16, 2018, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “KVVU King of the Pet Drive” Sweepstakes Winner’s List” to KVVU at the address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
