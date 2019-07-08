MORE Hugh Jackman World Tour Sweepstakes
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF
WINNING.
The MORE Hugh Jackman World Tour Sweepstakes begins Monday, July 8, 2019 at approximately 9:00
a.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) and ends Monday, July 8, 2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. P.T. (“Sweepstakes
Period”). Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsors: KVVU/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014; AEG Presents
LLC, as subsidiary of Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc, 425 W 11st Street., Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA
90015.
ENTRY: Watch MORE on KVVU from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. P.T. on Monday, July 8, 2019.
A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-888-369-5946. The fifty-fifth (55th) caller
answered by KVVU is the winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event the fifty-fifth (55th) caller is
determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until one (1) eligible winner is
determined.
Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical
or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention.
Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any
kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy
signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of
video/audio cue to call.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas Nielsen DMA who are 21 years of age or older at
time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated
with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the
Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate
families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents,
children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who
share the same residence at least three months a year. Winner of a prize from KVVU within the past
thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, July 8, 2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. P.T.,
one (1) winner will be determined as described above. Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Hugh
Jackman World Tour concert at the MGM Grand Gardena Arena (3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
89109) on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. P.T. Tickets valid for this show only and may not be
exchanged. Approximate retail value of prize: $179.00. One prize per household.
Winners are responsible for completing prize paperwork and picking up prize at KVVU’s address (25 TV 5
Drive Henderson, NV 89014) during business hours by 4:30 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole
discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be
awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by
Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any thirdparty
product or services accepted by the winner(s).
The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to
be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to
provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet
eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and donated to Opportunity Village. Entrants understand that
Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this
promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any
typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the
announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s
entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all
media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection
with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review,
approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity,
worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to
complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity, unless prohibited by law,
by 4:30 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. If a potential winner fails to claim prize, the potential
winner is disqualified and the prize will be donated to Opportunity Village.
By participating and winning a prize, winners releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and
agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with
respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, NV state and
local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the
winner(s). Winners will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed,
stamped envelope after Monday, July 15, 2019 to Winners’ List/ MORE Hugh Jackman World Tour
Sweepstakes at the KVVU address above.
