The FOX5 Disney Halloween Sweepstakes begins at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) on Monday, September 13, 2021 and ends Friday, September 24, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. P.T. on Friday, September 24, 2021 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSORS: KVVU-TV/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89014 (“Sponsor” and “Promoter”). Prize provider: Disney Destinations, LLC (“Disney”) 700 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA 92803.
ENTRY: Watch KVVU FOX5 weekday mornings from Monday, September 13 to Friday, September 24 between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. P.T. Once during each hour, a video announcement will reveal the daily Disney Halloween Sweepstakes Code Word. Once you have the Code Word, go to www.Facebook.com/FOX5Vegas, click on the Promotions tab, click the Disney Halloween Sweepstakes link, and complete the online entry form (including correct Code Word) to register and receive one (1) entry. Each Code Word expires at 11:59 p.m. P.T. on the day it airs. Entries attempted using an expired or incorrect Code Word will not result in an eligible entry.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per Code Word (maximum of ten (10) entries total). No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas, NV Nielsen DMA who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Taxes, if any, on prizes are the sole responsibility of the winner.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, September 27, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m. P.T., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries containing a correct Code Word received during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Ten (10) winners will each receive four (4) 2-day/1 Park-per-Day Tickets to the Disneyland Resort(1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802). Tickets must be used by September 15, 2022. Blackout dates may apply. Passes are not refundable and not upgradeable. For the avoidance of doubt, transportation, lodging, parking, and any other expenses not listed above are not included. Total approximate retail value or prize: $940.00. Once a winner has claimed prize, taxes apply. If the winner chooses to not fulfill and use the prize after claiming it, taxes may still apply.
· Theme park tickets must be used prior to September 15, 2022 (the “Prize Redemption Date”), subject to applicable residency restrictions for visitors to the Premises. If by the Prize Redemption Date, applicable residency restrictions prohibit the potential winner from visiting the Premises, the Prize Redemption Date will be extended to 180 days after the date that the potential winner becomes eligible to visit the Premises. Terms and conditions as set forth herein and on the theme park tickets shall apply. Theme park tickets may not be sold, transferred for commercial use, or redeemed for cash. No substitutions. An inability to use any tickets will result in forfeiture of such tickets. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted.
· Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for the winner and each Guest. Theme park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit Disneyland.com/updates to make park reservations and to learn about important details to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.
· Prize will not include the following: transportation to/from the Premises; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees; hotel accommodations; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein.
· Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services and other offerings may be modified, limited in availability and capacity, or be closed.
· There may be specific residency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Premises. The winner and his/her Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for visiting the theme parks. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change
· A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney.
· Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets will not be replaced.
· Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner and Promoter will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner.
· Promoter is the sponsor of the Sweepstakes.
· Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise
out of and/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, or prize-related activity including travel, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.
· All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.
· In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.
One (1) prize per household. Winner must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to win. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner, and winner will receive an IRS-1099 MISC form in the amount of prize value stated herein. If winner chooses to not to fulfill and use the prize after claiming it, taxes may still apply.
(a) Any guests under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian, who must be at least eighteen (18) and both be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent/legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the expression consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.
(b) Theme park attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice.
(c) Theme park tickets must be used prior to September 15, 2022. Terms and conditions set forth herein and on the theme park tickets shall apply.
(d) A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promotor or Disney.
(e) The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid government issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.
(f) Any damaged, lost or stolen them park tickets will not be replaced.
(g) Federal, state, and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner. Promoter will issue all tax forms including 1099 form to the winner.
(h) Disney, its parent, related affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officer, directors, agents, employees, assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in anyway related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.
Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or e-mail on or about Monday, September 27, 2021 at approximately 1:05 p.m. P.T. and MUST respond to KVVU via phone or e-mail to confirm eligibility by 12:00 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, or prize may be forfeited. After confirmation, prize must be picked up by 4:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, October 1,
2021. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.
Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct Code Word. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
KVVU and Sponsor(s), their parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the promotion.
ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KVVU use the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.fox5vegas.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors, Facebook and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising and promoting the sweepstakes and/or supplying the prize(s), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, agents and shareholders (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind to persons, including death or property arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant's participation in this sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize. Released Parties are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical or other error in the printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any other sweepstakes-related materials. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
GENERAL: If for any reason this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned due to infection by a computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes, at which time, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received at the time of the sweepstakes cancellation or termination. Released Parties are not responsible for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, for miscommunications or communications line failure, lines, cell towers, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or for theft, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Released Parties are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or telephone lines, cable, satellite, computer online systems, for lost, interrupted or unavailable networks, servers, providers, website, or other connections, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received by the Sponsor due to technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device relating to or resulting from participating in this sweepstakes or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes. RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR INCOMPATIBILITY OF ENTRANT'S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY WITH SPONSOR'S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of a
dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a potential winner based on an email address, the potential winning entry will be declared made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address submitted at time of entry and such person must comply with these Official Rules. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, education institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor may ask any entrant or potential winner to provide Sponsor with proof that such party is the Authorized Account Holder of the email account or wireless phone number associated with the entry.
Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use entrant's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 12:00 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, or prize will be forfeited. If prize notification is returned as undeliverable on the day of notification, or if potential winner forfeits prize either verbally or in writing prior to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among the remaining eligible entries containing a correct Code Word.
WINNER'S LIST: For winners’ names, available after Monday, October 4, 2021, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners’ List - FOX5 Disney Halloween Sweepstakes” to KVVU at the address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion
