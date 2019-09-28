NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The FOX5 WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE! TICKET Sweepstakes begins at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) on Monday, September 30, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. P.T. on Friday, October 4, 2019. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. P.T. on Friday, October 4, 2019 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the Sweepstakes.
Sponsor(s): KVVU-TV, FOX5 Meredith Corporation, 25 TV Drive, Henderson, NV 89014. WWE Corporate Headquarters, 1241 East Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902
ENTRY: Watch FOX5 NEWS on FOX5 from approximately 10:00-11:00 p.m. P.T. on Monday, September 30, 2019 through Friday, October 4, 2019. A video and audio announcement will provide the daily code word. Then go to https://www.facebook.com/FOX5Vegas/, click the Promotions tab, and select the WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE! TICKET Sweepstakes link. Complete the registration and enter the correct daily code word to register and receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per daily code word. No group entries.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas Nielsen DMA viewing area who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, October 7, 2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. P.T., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received containing a correct daily code word.
The first four (4) winners randomly selected will each receive four (4) tickets to Smackdown Live! at T-Mobile Arena (3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158) on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. P.T. Approximate retail value of prize: $220.00.
The fifth (5th) winner randomly selected will win the Grand Prize: four (4) Ringside tickets to Smackdown Live! at T-Mobile Arena (3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158) on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. P.T. Approximate retail value of Grand Prize: $460.00.
One (1) prize per household. Transportation and parking not included. All winners will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Monday, October 7, 2019 at approximately 10:30 a.m. P.T. and are responsible for picking up prize at KVVU’s address (25 TV Drive, Henderson, NV 89014) by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, or prize is forfeited.
If the event is cancelled or postponed for any reason, no tickets will be provided in lieu thereof. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and not awarded. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at https://www.fox5vegas.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize will not be awarded. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Nevada state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, October 14, 2019 to Winner’s List/ FOX5 WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE! TICKET SWEEPSTAKES at the KVVU address above.
The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries.
