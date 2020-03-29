Links seen on FOX5 News

COVID-19 RESOURCES (UPDATED DAILY)
- FOX5 Vegas ongoing coverage of COVID-19
- Coronavirus FAQs: Answers to Nevada's questions and concerns
- How to get a COVID-19 test in Southern Nevada
- COVID-19 community resource guide for Nevada
- Information for renters and homeowners in Nevada
- Everything you need to know about your payments from the coronavirus stimulus bill
- Donate to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund
JOBS:
- Q&A: Your Nevada unemployment questions answered
- How to file for unemployment in Nevada
- Paid sick leave information (Bureau of Labor Statistics)Video tutorials on how to file for unemployment in NevadaWho's hiring in Las Vegas?
- Smith's stores hiring immediately to deal with increase demand
- Amazon hiring over 1,400 workers in Nevada to help with surge in orders
COVID-19 NEED-TO-KNOW:
HOW TO GET FOOD:
- Meals on Wheels
- Three Square Food Bank starts emergency food distribution
- Shopping Angels for those unable to shop themselves
- Where CCSD students can get meals while schools are closed
- Clark County, community partners to deliver meals to vulnerable valley residents
- RTC, Three Square partner to deliver food to Las Vegas seniors
LOCAL RESPONSE/OTHER:
- How to adopt through Animal Foundation during COVID-19 pandemic
- Nevada Gov. Sisolak announces statewide eviction moratorium
- City of Las Vegas offers grants up to $2K to help secure businesses during shutdown
- Nevada DETR expands help desk hours to assist people with login issues
- Project REAL's “Play By the Rules” packets
- Las Vegas-Clark County Library District eCard
- American Red Cross Blood donations
- YMCA to provide emergency childcare for first responders
- Cox offers COVID-19 relief; NV Energy suspends disconnections
- Courts in Southern Nevada scale back services, hearings amid pandemic
- Nevada Attorney General's office warns of increase in COVID-19-related scams
- Information for UNLV students who live on campus
- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth remains open, but with changes
- RTC reduces bus service around Las Vegas Valley amid pandemic
- Parks in Southern Nevada limit visitor access to mitigate COVID-19 spread
