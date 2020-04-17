LAS VEGAS - Lights FC would have been seven games into their season by now. They would have had over 10,000 fans tailgating in the parking lots and filing into the stands by now. But everything has changed.
Inside Cashman Field's gates lies the country's first temporary 90 day isolation and quarantine complex specifically built for the most vulnerable population to the coronavirus, the 5,000+ homeless that live in Clark County.
We’ve seen sports stadiums all over the country transform their grounds to help fight this pandemic. From temporary hospitals to drive through testing. But nothing like the one here at Cashman Field. This 8 million dollar facility is complete with beds, bathrooms, showering areas, heating, air conditioning, and food and water for up to 500 at risk homeless.
Life outside the Cashman Field walls is something Lights FC Owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook could have never imagined. But he know what a big role sports will play to bring this community back together.
From being 36 hours away from hosting their home opener. To now hosting the country’s first ever COVID-19 ISO-Q for homeless patients. A lot has changed in 31 days. And when the time comes, and we all enter back through these gates a little stronger, the Lights will be there to throw Las Vegas the biggest home opener the city's ever seen.
