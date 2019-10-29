A new legal center to aid domestic violence victims promises to streamline the process for survivors to get protection through the courts.
The Family Self-Help Center and Temporary Protective Order Office will merge at a new building at the Clark County Family Court at 601 N. Pecos Road.
The facility will be completed sometime next year.
Court officials call it a "one stop shop" for people looking for restraining orders, who also seek to get custody of their children who may be in danger. People can also obtain legal advice for divorce proceedings, and those in extreme danger can also get legal representation.
Those processes and necessary paperwork are typically in different buildings and facilities.
"The amount of time and difficulty of obtaining protective orders are true barriers for victims of domestic violence," said Barbara Buckley of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
Advocates and survivors tell FOX5, victims often may not have a ride, must wait in line, or will miss work to complete those legal procedures.
"It's a whole traumatic event going from courthouse to courthouse, and appointment to appointment, because someone attacked you," said survivor and domestic violence awareness advocate Angela Delgado, who calls the concept of the new facility a "relief" and helpful.
"You have to do it fast, because you want a plan of action to protect yourself," she said.
Six thousand people seek temporary protective orders from the family court system in the Eighth Judicial District Court every year.
