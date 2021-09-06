LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Little Theater is kicking off its 2021-22 season with The Explorers Club, a "19th century British version of girl power."
The comedy is about a female scientist who in 1879 disrupts an all-male British Scientific Club with the discovery of a lost city. The play was written by Nelle Benjamin, who was a writer for Legally Blonde the Musical on Broadway in 2007.
The first showing of the Explorers Club will be on Friday, Sept. 10. It will run through Sept. 26 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays and a Sunday matinee.
After pandemic closures, the theater was able to have its first in-person show in January, and is kicking off its 44th season this fall with more people in seats than it was able to have in 2020.
Show times and tickets are available during normal box office hours at 702-362-7996 or any time through Las Vegas Little Theater's website: https://www.lvlt.org/explorersclub
