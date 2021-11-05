Tourists and locals alike across Las Vegas have a typical question on a late Friday night, or after "last call": what's open?
Though many late-night hot spots have returned for peoples' enjoyment, a cultural staple of Las Vegas has not quite returned: 24-hour operations.
From restaurants, bars, beauty treatments to even adult entertainment, the Valley's iconic establishments face the same problem small businesses face, nationwide: a worker shortage. The Las Vegas Chamber and the Nevada Small Business Association tell FOX5, the slow return of conventions hinders demand for businesses at all hours of the day and night.
The Chamber explains that the service industry in Las Vegas is facing the brunt of the impact of the worker shortage.
The Nevada Restaurant Association tells FOX5, four out of five restaurants report a worker shortage. The association also finds that 68% of businesses had to cut back hours or days of operation, due to lack of staff.
"Despite these challenges, we are hopeful that as conventions and international tourism begin to return, they will bring increased demand for 24 hour service and with it, full recovery," said Alexandria Dazlich, spokesperson for the Nevada Restaurant Association.
"People are waiting to go back to their jobs," said Randi Thompson of the Nevada Small Business Association, stating workers are holding out for good compensation, reassurance of a safe return to the workplace in a pandemic, and a stable and enjoyable working environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.