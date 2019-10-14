LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run collision in April.
Jacqueline Dillon was hit while crossing the road with her 7-year-old granddaughter near Charleston Boulevard and Arlington Street on April 3.
Police said the little girl was unharmed but Dillon died at the scene.
In a press conference Monday, police said they were looking for a 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla S-type model.
Metro Lt. Greg Munson asked anyone with information to call police at (702) 828-4060 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
