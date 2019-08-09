LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot Friday night.
About 10:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with two apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The victim is in stable condition at UMC.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
