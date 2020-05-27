UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): Las Vegas police said she was found.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing.
Alajah Zurita was last seen about 1:30 p.m. on May 27 on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in the northwest valley.
She might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said. She was last seen wearing all black with no shoes. She's 4' tall and 84 lbs.
Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's missing persons unit at (702) 828-2907 or (702) 828-3111.
