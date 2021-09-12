UPDATE (10:09 p.m.): Las Vegas police say Heavenly Miller has been located safe.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Sunday night asked for the public's help to find a girl reported missing.
Heavenly Miller, 7, was last seen on Sept. 12 about noon near the 5800 block of West Washington Avenue, near Jones Boulevard.
She may be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention, police said.
Miller was last seen wearing a pink and white striped dress and may be on a teal scooter. She is 4' tall, about 50 lbs., with black braided hair.
All hospitals were asked to check their registries. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, or 702-828-2907 during business hours, or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
