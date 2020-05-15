LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a suspect on a murder charge in connection with a man found dead in a drainage canal.
Christopher Murphy, 42, was booked on a murder charge May 14 in connection with the incident.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was found dead in a drainage canal near the 3900 block of Cambridge around 10:15 a.m. May 5. LVMPD said the man was a transient known to sleep in the area.
LVMPD said patrol officers located Murphy in the same area on May 13. Murphy's connection to the victim wasn't immediately known.
As of Friday afternoon, the Clark County Coroner's Office had not yet identified the victim or his cause and manner of death.
