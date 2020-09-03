LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police need the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.
According to police, the man entered a business near Craig Road and North Decatur Boulevard on Thursday holding a gun.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20's approximately 6'0 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, eyeglasses, a burgundy hooded shirt, black pants and black shoes.
If anyone has information about the robbery they are urged to call LVMPD's Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. The public can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.