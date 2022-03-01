UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) -- Las Vegas police said Felipe was found.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a man reported missing on Sunday.
Felipe Casales-Diaz, 79, was last seen in Las Vegas, but a specific location was not immediately provided.
He is described as 5'1" tall, 164 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
