LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A missing Las Vegas man has been found.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had asked for the public's help to find 79-year-old Arthur Hammon-Smythe.
Hammon-Smythe was last seen on Feb. 4, at about 7 p.m. near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, police said. He may need medical attention.
He was last seen wearing a blue beanie, a blue jacket and blue pants, according to police. He's described as 5-foot-5, bald, weighing 150 pounds.
Hospitals were asked to check their registries and to notify police if he's found. Anyone with information on Hammon-Smythe or his location was asked to call police at 702-828-3111.
