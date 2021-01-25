LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas organization says it supports President Joe Biden's executive order to repeal a ban on transgender Americans joining the military.
The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada supports eliminating ban, which was enacted by the previous administration.
“Transgender service members deserve the same respect and gratitude as other members of our nation’s military,” said John Waldron, CEO of The Center.
In a statement, the Center said the ban was a "vivid illustration of the discrimination that many transgender Americans experience."
It added that LGBTQ individuals "remain vulnerable to discrimination in other areas of life because of insufficient nondiscrimination protections."
The Center is advocating for federal legislation to protect equal rights for LGBTQ Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.