LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas native has been stuck on a cruise ship in the Bahamas since March 14.
Taylor Bracey said she started working for Princess Cruises in January before coronavirus shut down society’s way of life.
When coronavirus cases began popping up around the world, Princess Cruises voluntarily stopped operations.
"We on the Sky Princess were able to disembark all of our passengers on March 14 and since then we have been anchored off of the coast of the Bahamas," said Bracey.
Bracey along with 1,300 other employees on board have been stuck at sea ever since.
"When we docked in Fort Everglades yesterday, we were told well in advance by the CDC that no Americans would be disembarked and no crew would be disembarked," said Bracey.
This despite the fact, Bracey says, that no one on board is showing any symptoms of coronavirus.
"There isn't any illnesses on my ship. We haven't had any new influenza like illnesses in over 21 days," said Bracey. "The company wants to send us home and is doing everything that they can to send us home and is working closely with the CDC to make sure the ship follows all their protocols but we’re still being denied disembarkation."
While docked in Fort Everglades, FL to resupply the ship on Thursday afternoon, Bracey says she was told by U.S. Customs all Americans on board would immediately have to leave Florida if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowed them to disembark.
Even then, Bracey says she would run into another problem.
"Even if we could get clearance from the CDC, we can't rent a car to drive out of Florida, when they want us to get out of Florida, and we can't get on a commercial flight," said Bracey.
FOX5 reached out to the CDC and Princess Cruises. So far neither has returned our request for comment.
“A lot of people are angry and frustrated. We don’t understand why we’re not being allowed to disembark the ship when we’ve been in compliance and we’re healthy. I think it’s frustration. Some want to come home and see their families," Bracey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.