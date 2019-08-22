LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera of an officer involved shooting in Laughlin on Monday.
LVMPD also released images of the suspect, 69-year-old Michael Todd Lopez, at two Laughlin casinos.
Police said Lopez entered the Golden Nugget in Laughlin early Monday morning. He allegedly approached the cashier’s cage, placed his gun on the counter and demanded money.
After the cashier refused, police said, Lopez went to nearby Aquarius Casino and did the same thing.
The cashier there also denied to hand over any money. She alerted a security guard at Aquarius Casino who then followed Lopez to the parking lot.
"Lopez then turned and fired one round at the security officer. Who was following him, missing him," Las Vegas Metro Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said. "As Lopez ran between cars the security guard took cover and called for the police."
Police said they tried to get Lopez to surrender for hours while he barricaded himself inside his truck.
Kelly said Lopez suddenly reached for his gun and began charging towards SWAT. That’s when Metro officers Cory Mikkelson and John Susich opened fire.
"Officer Mikkelson saw this and fired one round from his rifle at Lopez striking him. Simultaneously as officer Mikkelson fired, officer Susich saw Lopez coming towards him past the BearCat door pointing a gun at him,” Kelly said. “Officer Susich fired five rounds at Lopez also striking him. Lopez collapsed next to the BearCat’s rear door. Medical was requested and responded. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene."
Police said Lopez had an extensive rap sheet and was a convicted felon in both Nevada and California.
Both officers Mikkelson and Susich are on temporary leave from Las Vegas Metro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.