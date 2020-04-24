LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After backlash for a series of interviews on the coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman released a statement Friday, not backing down from wanting to reopen the state.

Goodman went on a tour of national media interviews this week, calling for the reopening of Las Vegas.

In the statement released April 24, Goodman points out the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses, including casinos, in early March.

Nevada DETR released data Friday morning that nearly 370,000 initial unemployment claims have been filed in 2020, more than in any full calendar year in the state's history.

Goodman also claimed that the "hot summer" will result in Nevada leading the way in "America's 'reopening.'"

"Although, it has not been clearly determined as to the effect that extreme warmth will have on this virus, it is assumed that it shall deter its ferocity," the statement read. "We certainly are looking forward to having our desert heat provide that required substantiation."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, it's not yet known if weather or temperature affects the spread of coronavirus.

"There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing," the CDC states in the FAQ section of its website.