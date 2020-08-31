LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced to five years in federal prison following a 2018 arson at a hotel-casino construction site, incidents that resulted in millions of dollars in damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On March 1, 2018, Andrew Joseph Sanders, 28, trespassed on The Drew Las Vegas property during the construction phase, ignited two blazes and recorded himself on cell phone video, saying, "I'm just bored, you know?", U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said in a release. Sanders plead guilty to one count of arson in October 2019 and was sentenced on Aug. 28 by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du.
During the incident, Sanders attempted to run from responding Clark County Fire Department officials after setting the fires, the release stated. He "squared off" with the firefighters, who tried to subdue Sanders. This altercation delayed supplying fire units with water inside the building, the release stated.
Sanders was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
Any resulting restitution obligations will be determined by the court at a later date.
The Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case alongside the Clark County Fire Department.
