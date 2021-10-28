LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that a man who is charged in a May kidnapping of a babysitter and a toddler is now connected to a body that was found inside a burnt vehicle in May.
According to a news release, on May 9 at approximately 5:16 a.m., Las Vegas police were notified by Clark County fire personnel of a body located inside a burnt vehicle on Bureau of Land Management property near State Route 147mile marker 9, just east of Las Vegas.
Police said that through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Antonio Barry-Edwards, 24, and Jordan Monahan, 30, as the suspects in the case.
On Oct. 26, Monahan was arrested and booked into CCDC for open murder and other charges related to this event. Barry-Edwards, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was also booked for open murder in connection to this crime, the release notes.
Barry-Edwards was in custody already, as he is accused of holding a babysitter and toddler hostage in a day-long barricade situation at a motel in the south Las Vegas Valley in May.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas police, as part of the 29-hour barricade, Barry-Edwards took a babysitter and a 4-year-old child hostage after drilling a hole between two motel units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.