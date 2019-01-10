LAS VEGAS -- Members of the Clark County District Attorney's office on Thursday detailed why they believe attorney Alexis Plunkett is a threat to the community.
The court date comes after they released an 18 page document detailing alleged crimes and indiscretions by Plunkett. One of the main things highlighted both in ciurt and in the document were text messages by Plunkett threatening to have an inmate killed.
The texts were between Plunkett and five other lawyers, she says she works for multiple gang members and says she wants to have Andrew Arevalo killed. An attorney says it's not funny, and she says she's not kidding.
Judge Michael Villani asked the detective on the case about it.
"She explained it away as she was venting but I don't understand how it was venting," the detective who didn't want to be identified said.
The judge agreed and said that if Plunkett were a gang member she would immediately taken into custody. The District Attorney's office says the texts show Plunkett is a threat and known gang associate.
"She is a danger to the community. We have concerns about her actions with inmates. Something needs to be done. And we ask you to do it."
Ironically, the text messages werent even why Plunkett was in court today. She's currently facing charges of letting multiple inmates including, Arevalo who she was threatening ni the text messages, use her phone to make calls to family members and gang members. During that investigation police say Plunkett struck up a romantic relationship with Arevalo. The two were seen kissing and Arevalo was seen fondling her breasts.
"I've been doing this since 1982 and I've never heard or seen anything like this," Judge Villani said to her.
Judge Villani seemed confused and even frustrated when dealing with Plunkett.
"Ms. Plunkett this is bizarre," he said to her.
But ultimately he decided not to keep her in custody until trial, which he set for April 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.