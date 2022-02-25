LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a Las Vegas man is still inside Ukraine.
"Truth is, we don't know what's happening around the corner, we just yesterday found out we've been invaded," said Mark Davis, Founding Director of Abundance International. "Now we're in a place of war, what is this going to mean."
Davis' nonprofit for Ukrainian orphanages called Abundance international. He says it helps raise money for food and medical supplies.
Right now, given the complicated medical needs of some of the children, Davis feels it's safest for himself and for the kids to stay in Ukraine.
"My opinion has always been they are safe where they are, they are good, do not leave the compound, stay put." Davis said. "We hear the story, in Kyiv, an errant missile hit somewhere on the playground, a compound for an orphanage, and now we are like what is safe? We don't know."
For more information on Abundance International and how you can help orphans in Ukraine, visit the website abundanceinternational.org.
