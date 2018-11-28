LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Teachers, educators and first responders from across the country are taking up residence in Las Vegas this week to learn more about keeping students in the classroom safe. It’s part of the National Student Safety & Security Conference happening at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino. It’s a three-day event where speakers give presentations on everything from cyber bullying, gangs, vandalism, mass shootings to the latest technology in classroom security.
The presentations also came with emotional testimony as educators spoke on recent school shootings within their own districts.
One of those speakers was Rick Carpenter with the Aztec School District in New Mexico.
"Coming to this type of conference, if there's something we can share through our experience of what went well and lessons learned then that is a successful conference,” said Carpenter.
Carpenter spoke passionately about the two students who were gunned down in their school on December 7, 2017. Carpenter says the school had prepared as most did for the event of a shooter, but he realized the school could be doing more to prepare.
"If we've shared one thing and one person can walk out of here and do something Monday or today that can help improve student safety, or help them be prepared, this trip is worth it,” said Carpenter.
The conference will run through November 30th.
To learn more about the conference and topics, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.