Shedding some holiday or pandemic weight gain is a common New Year's resolution for 2021, but millions of Americans are trying to tackle that goal amid social distancing guidelines, safety measures and restrictions.
A survey by company Gelesis shows 51 percent, or more than half of Americans have a goal to lose weight in the New Year.
Many Americans admit the weight gain has entered into the double digits, posing risks for pre-diabetes and heart disease.
"For the vast majority of people, we are walking less. We not getting in and out of our car and going to work. We are sitting more, " said Las Vegas fitness, nutrition and wellness consultant Sandy Scamman.
Scamman says from house chores, yard work, or creating a standing desk, movement at home helps burn those calories in small ways that add up.
If you're starting a resolution, make it singular, make it small: Wanting to get more water? Or eat breakfast? Start with just that one area," she said, noting that nutrition is more effective than exercise for weight loss.
If you're looking for a physical transformation, Justin Blum of Raw Fitness says coaches and a community for fitness goals are crucial-- whether it is in-person at the gym, or virtual.
"I'm always going to be a believer that people need people... Find somebody to hold you accountable. It goes a very long way to have a coach reach out to you two to three times a week," Blum said, noting that many people give up on their resolution two to three weeks after no results.
