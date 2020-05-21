LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first round of gaming employees were tested for COVID-19 Thursday morning. Staff with University Medical Center and the Culinary Health Fund transformed the Las Vegas Convention Center into a test site. It's now UMC's largest test site, capable of screening up to 4,000 people each day.
Las Vegas gaming and resort properties announced Tuesday that they will partner with UMC, the Culinary Health Fund and the Las Vegas Convention Center to provide COVID-19 testing for gaming employees prior to returning to work.
In addition to MGM Resorts, Caesars and Boyd properties will participate in the COVID-19 employee testing plan, according to a news release. UMC and the Culinary Health Fund will work together to collect up to 4,000 samples per day for testing.
Employees who are tested will be kept six feet apart, be required to wear a face covering and will pass through thermal scanners as part of the screening.
"The ability to safely reopen our properties has been our singular focus over the past several weeks," said Bill Hornbuckle, acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "This testing partnership will allow us to provide our employees and guests peace of mind that we are taking the greatest possible precautions to keep them safe."
Testing is expected to continue as employees are called back to work, the release said.
Employees called back to work will schedule an appointment for their test, with results confirmed with 48 hours of testing. According to the release, positive results will be provided to the employee and forwarded to the Southern Nevada Health District for contract tracing.
"Caesars appreciates the gaming industry union partnership with UMC to test our employees for COVID-19," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "All Caesars employees would complete a pre-screening questionnaire and the results would determine the need for a COVID-19 test before returning to work."
