LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas firefighters responded to the TORO Taxes office, 1924 S. Maryland Parkway, at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, after 9-1-1 dispatchers received several calls that the building was on fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was showing from the one-story, wood-frame building that was once a home, then converted into an office. Just after arriving on scene, flames were coming from the roof.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The fire caused extensive damage to the attic and roof area. Damage was estimated at $50,000.
There were no injuries to report. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.