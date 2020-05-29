LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owners of CrossFit Apollo gym who said they would defy Phase 1 orders and reopen has filed a lawsuit against the governor and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The lawsuit comes after a confrontation with Las Vegas Metro detectives. The gym had announced online it planned to reopen despite Phase One guidelines.
“Two officers walked in and began to threaten us with our business license, with jail time," said Chad.
Monica Cole and her son Chad Cole own CrossFit Apollo in the northwest part of the valley. Like most small businesses, they said they're struggling. Chad said they’ve lost at least $60,000 and are in debt to their landlord.
During Phase One, Chad was convinced small businesses and gyms were capable of reopening safely. He filed the lawsuit to get gyms back open but also to send a message to the governor and police department.
“Through their actions they have crushed us and someone needs to pay for that,” he said.
Last week the gym owners hosted a workout protest in the parking lot and threatened to reopen. Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore was there “to make sure no one [got] arrested.”
On Friday Nevada entered Phase Two, which welcomed backed gyms. CrossFit Apollo opened its doors back up the moment it was able.
“Through our movement and others in the Las Vegas valley, small businesses…we forced the governor’s hand. And we were able to open a lot sooner than expected,” said Chad.
But he won’t be dropping the lawsuit.
“There’s nothing the police department could do or the governor could do to drop that lawsuit,” said Chad. “They are personally liable for crushing our local economy,”
Chad said he’s seeking damages for lost revenue and clients. He believes the governor overstepped his bound with the shutdown. He wants his lawsuit to set a precedent.
“We understand that people are losing their lives over this and we want to do our best to negate that,” Chad said. “We understand that’s the governor’s goal as well. When it comes to business he’s just out of touch. He doesn’t know my business. What we’re able to do to keep people safe and also stay prosperous.”
The governor’s office and LVMPD refused to comment on the pending litigation.
