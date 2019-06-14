LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sen. Kamala Harris will return to Nevada today to hold campaign events and meet with voters.
Harris will speak at the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. 33rd annual conference at 9 p.m. Friday at Caesars Palace. She will also make stops at a UNLV Immigration Roundtable at 11:30 a.m., strike with McDonald's workers at 2:15 p.m. and hold a women's meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. at Eclipse Theater. On Saturday morning, Harris will hold an organizing rally at 9:45 a.m. at the community center on North J Street.
Harris will continue to highlight her proposal to increase the average teacher pay in Nevada by $15,000, will discuss her plan to take executive actions to combat gun violence, and highlight her recent proposal to increase the median annual pay for a woman in Nevada by up to $2,704 per year.
